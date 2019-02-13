Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mae Wiggins Norconk. View Sign

LINDA NORCONK



Feb. 5, 2019



Linda Mae Wiggins Norconk, 76, of Tunkhannock, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Regional Hospital in Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 25 years James L. Norconk.



Born on June 11, 1942, in Albion, Linda was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Doris I. Wiggins.



She was a 1960 graduate of Tunkhannock High School. She took a two-year college course in medical secretary at Banner Elk College in Boone, N.C.



Linda worked numerous places as a secretary and was a licensed insurance representative for Tri-County Insurance. She later retired from the Wyoming County Prothonotary's office. Linda was a great cook but one of her favorite past times was word searches, and reading of novels.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Lisa (Jeff) Posten, and Leslie McElhoes; three step-children: George Norconk, Joyce Dickinson, and Mary (Steve) Zickler; four grandchildren: Brittany (Eric) Thoman, Natalie (Nick) Allison, Ryan McElhoes, and David McElhoes; step-grandchildren: Tasha (Harold) Wadsworth, Josh Zickler, Steven Zickler, James (Angelina) Dickinson, Jamie Youells, and Lisa Norconk; six great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Tom) Keithley; as well as two fur babies Cookie and Tom Tiger.



Linda was preceded in death by her sister Susan Kamarauskas; great-granddaughter Eliza Hallock; and a niece, Becky Ely.



Linda's funeral service took place on Monday morning, Feb. 11, from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock. Interment followed at Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Linda's name to either the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or the Wyalusing Public Library, 115 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.



