LUCY KEENEY



Feb. 4, 2019



Lucy Mae Keeney, 92, formerly of Meshoppen, and recently residing at the Gardens of Tunkhannock, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock.



Lucy was born on Aug. 20, 1926, in West Auburn, the daughter of the late Floyd Ace, who passed away on Nov. 30, 1969, and Ethel Younker Ace, who passed away on May 19, 2005.



Lucy graduated from and was the valedictorian of Meshoppen High School with the class of 1944. She worked at the Dress Factory in Meshoppen and also at Frank Jayne's Grocery. On Jan. 30, 1947, she married Gerald Keeney and the couple was together for 46 years until his passing on April 2, 1993.



Lucy was a member of the Meshoppen United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and also a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Birthday Club and the Red Hat Society. Lucy liked to spend her time sewing, crocheting, reading, and completing word searches. But most of all, Lucy was family-oriented and loved spending time with her family.



Lucy is survived by her children: Gaylene Webber (Richard Truesdale) of Falls; Gary Keeney and his wife Susan of Meshoppen; Diane Cronk and her husband Jerry of Montrose; grandchildren: Steven Lathrop (Anne); Shannon Shedd (Joseph); Aaron Lathrop; Adrienne Solis (Edward); Sean Keeney (Erin); Amber Jerauld (Christopher); Darren Cronk (Abby); as well as 11 great grandchildren.



Also surviving are sisters-in-law: Ruth Keeney of Essington; Janet Ace of Elizabethtown; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband and parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her son-in-law James Webber; sister Elsie McMicken; sister Regina Pierson; and brother Alan Ace.



Funeral services for Lucy will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Meshoppen United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Ryan of the church officiating. Interment will follow at Overfield Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lucy's name to the Meshoppen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Meshoppen, PA 18630 or to the United Methodist Women.



