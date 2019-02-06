NEWBERRY — George Henry "Sonny" Longshore, 84, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Springfield Place.

Born on January 9, 1935 in Newberry, he was a son of the late Frank Alan and Vera Long Longshore. He was a graduate of Bush River High School and attended Presbyterian College. He retired from the South Carolina Dairy Heard Improvement Association with 40 years of service. Mr. Longshore also served in the South Carolina National Guard .He was a lifelong member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church where he was a member of the Adult Senior Sunday School Class. He loved hunting and fishing, and years ago, playing church league softball .

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lawson Longshore; sons, Terry Longshore and Doc Longshore both of Newberry; a daughter, Lynn (Gregg) Taylor of Newberry; a brother, Jimmy (Mamie) Longshore of Newberry; and two granddaughters, Heather Taylor and Allison Taylor. He was predeceased by a son Rickey Longshore.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Dan Ratchford. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 32 Smyrna Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers were Mike Brehmer, Larry Hazel, David Longshore, Alan Longshore, Watkins Martin, William Neel.

Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Black, Jim Waldrop, and the Deacons of Smyrna Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.