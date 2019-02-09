GAFFNEY — Mikaila Wells Batchler, 20, of Gaffney died Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Mikaila was born on August 23, 1998 a daughter of Carlton L. Wells and Kristy Harmon Wells. She was married to the late Trent Batchler.

A graduate of Newberry High School, Mikaila was gifted with a strong-willed personality. While living in Newberry she had been involved in a number of organizations, acting with the Newberry Community Players, participating with the Bucket Brigade, and working at the Newberry Opera House. She had also worked at the Grill on Main.

Survivors include her parents, brother, Quinton W. Wells and his fiance, LeAnn Marlow both of Newberry; paternal grandmother, Bessie Wells of Saluda; aunts and uncles, Brad and Michelle Harding of Florida, Linda Sue and James King of Missouri and Victoria Gentry of Seattle.

A service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry.

The family request memorials be made to Whitaker Funeral Home, 1704 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

