LAURENS — William Terry Bodie, age 71, widower of Shirley Pennington Bodie, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Newberry, S.C. and was the son of the late Claude "BC" Bodie and Edna Baker Bodie. He was retired after 28 years from General Electric of Greenville, and was a member and Treasurer of the First Assembly of God, a U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam, and member of the Palmetto Masonic Lodge #19. An avid Classic Car enthusiast, fisherman, and lifelong Clemson Tiger Fan.

He is survived by his three sons, Brandon Bodie (Lenlee) of Richmond Hill, Ga., Sterling Bodie (Patrice) of Laurens, and Cayle Sharpe of Hickory Tavern; his two daughters, Cheryl Whitmore (Tim) of Cross Anchor and Angie Wilson (Todd) of Laurens; his two sisters, Faye Patterson (Wendle) of Knoxville, Tenn. and Judi Bodie of Laurens; his ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by his sister, Janet Davis.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God with burial to take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends Friday, February 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God online at www.thefirstlaurens.com or the online at www.woundedwarriorproject.com

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens