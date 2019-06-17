Services Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C. 764 Farmington Avenue New Britain , CT 06053 (860) 229-9006 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C. 764 Farmington Avenue New Britain , CT 06053 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C. 764 Farmington Avenue New Britain , CT 06053 View Map Anthony D'Anna

Obituary Condolences Anthony D'Anna, 66, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General after his short battle with cancer. Anthony was born in Avellino, Italy before coming to the United States as a young boy and was the son of the late Biagio and Maria (Manaforte) D'Anna.



Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judith (Dumond) D'Anna of New Britain; his three sons, Biagio D'Anna and Jayson D'Anna, both of New Britain, and Anthony D'Anna and his wife Vanessa of Kensington; his two brothers, Frank D'Anna and his wife Anna of Plainville and Pasqual D'Anna of New Britain; his three sisters, Tina Caruso and her husband Sebastian of Kensington, Rosemary Sussdorff, also of Kensington, and Maria Gagnon and her husband Richard of New Britain. Also left behind are his five grandchildren, Victoria, Katherine, Brandon, Anthony and Arianna, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anthony was truly a family man, always wanting to be surrounded by his loved ones, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.



Funeral rites for Anthony will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at noon from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.



To extend condolences to the D'Anna family or to share a memory of Anthony, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in New Britain Herald from June 17 to June 20, 2019