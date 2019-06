Services Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain , CT 06051-3515 (860) 229-5676 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain , CT 06051-3515 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain , CT 06051-3515 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Church Barbara Dixon

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Barbara Dixon, 87, of Berlin, widow of Donald K. Dixon, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on June 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in New Britain, on July 25, 1931, daughter of the late Harold and Agnes (Munson) Whitney.

Barbara was a Berlin resident since 1953. She was a member of St. Paul Church, the Ladies Guild, Red Hat Society, AARP, and volunteered for 55 alive driving class and the Friends of the Berlin-Peck Library. She was very active at the Berlin Senior Center. In 2000, she had been recognized in the Berlin Citizen for her years of volunteer service. Barbara was an avid reader, quilt maker, puzzler, loved watching the UCONN women's basketball team, and enjoyed her trips to the casino.

Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses, Sharon and Mel Busler of Lakeland, Fla., Janet and John Roman of Kensington, Maureen and Craig Cooney of Plantsville, Donald and Lisa Dixon of Southington, Susan and Dale Mabee of Flanders, N.J., and Richard Dixon of Kensington; grandchildren, Dennis, and Carolyn Roman, Joseph, Matthew and Angela Sito, Randy Richardson, and Ryan Dixon; great-grandchildren, Sherman Williams and Scarlett Houghton; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Donald, she was predeceased by her daughter, Lynne Dixon, grandson, Christopher Roman and her sister, Shirley DeLoy.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, at 9 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Berlin, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church. Burial will follow in West Lane Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Hospital for Special Care Foundation, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053, or online at hfsc.org/donation. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hartford Hospital ICU for their outstanding care. Please share a memory of Barbara with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com. Published in New Britain Herald from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries