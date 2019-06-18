Home

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map

Carmen Lydia (Melèndez) Cruz

Obituary Condolences

Carmen Lydia (Melèndez) Cruz Obituary
Carmen Lydia (Melèndez) Cruz, 81, our world, our warrior, peacefully welcomed the Lord's embrace on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her greatest loves, her daughters, her grandchildren, and her closest niece. After twelve years apart, she will rejoin her adoring husband, Nicolas Cruz Pagan. Heaven has gained an amazing new angel. "Mamita" to her daughters, "Grandma" to her grandchildren, Carmen Lydia lived her entire life devoted to her daughters and grandchildren. She relished every moment with us. Her huge heart, loving soul, and giving spirit were some of the many blessings she shared with us and all who knew her. Always placing others before herself, she always found a way to lift us up and was there for every one of us in her very own special way. Celebrating her life and sharing her memories will be her daughters and sons-in-law, Mr. Simon and Dr. Marisol Ostrov of Simsbury, and Mr. and Mrs. Ismael and Maria Elena Rodriguez, of Maunabo, Puerto Rico, her grandsons, Rafael Nicolas Rodriguez and John Joseph Marino, III of New Britain, and her granddaughter, Alex-Nicole Elizabeth Marino of Cromwell, along with many family members and friends.
Please join us for visitation at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, on Thursday, June 20, from 5-8 p.m. You are invited to a short spiritual service on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at Newington Memorial. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, immediately following the service. Our family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful, caring team at Amberwoods of Farmington and to the members of Masonicare & Hospice for their added support and commitment to enhancing our mom's quality of life at a very delicate time. Our family is most grateful. To read her complete obituary, please visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from June 18 to June 21, 2019
