Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joachim Parish of Saint Ann Church
101 North St.
New Britain, CT
Donna M. Bisi

Donna M. Bisi Obituary
Donna M. Bisi, 60, of Newington, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut @ New Britain General. Donna was born in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Theresa (Redente) Kowalczyk. She worked as a cashier for First National for several years and later worked at Sears.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Andy Bisi of Newington; her sister-in-law, Lisa Pentlicki and her husband Tony of Cromwell; and several nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her son, David Bisi.
Funeral rites for Donna will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 9:00 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Joachim Parish of Saint Ann Church, 101 North St., New Britain. Committal service and final resting place will be in West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home –- I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Road) right off exit, one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Bisi family or to share a memory of Donna, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Donna, we will cherish the memories and miss you dearly.
Published in New Britain Herald from June 10 to June 13, 2019
