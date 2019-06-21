Services Bailey Funeral Home, Inc. 48 Broad Street Plainville , CT 06062 (860) 747-2295 Josephine June (Taricani) DeAngelo

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Josephine June (Taricani) DeAngelo, 88, of Forestville, loving wife of over 58 years to Joseph DeAngelo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in New Britain, on June 14, 1931, a daughter of the late Sylvio and Rose (Dagata) Taricani. June worked at Stanley Works in New Britain, for many years while also caring for her family. She was an excellent cook who looked forward to Sunday dinners and holidays with the entire family. June cherished time at their beach house in Old Lyme, traveling, playing card games, her family and grandchildren and visiting Mohegan Sun Casino where she enjoyed playing the slots and her favorite card game, Blackjack.

In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph, she leaves her #1 son, David DeAngelo and his wife, Karen, her granddaughters, Kristen DeAngelo and her partner, Kyle Bolduc, and Nicole Gallo and her husband, Steve, her great-grandson, Giovanni Gallo; her sister, Nancy Bunton of Pennsylvania, several nieces and nephews, including Sylvia Albert and Kathy Maynard, who helped care for her and many cousins. Besides her parents, June was predeceased by her brother, Harold, and sister, Irene.

A graveside service in celebration of June's life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 151 Farmington Ave., in Plainville. There are no calling hours. The Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., in Plainville, has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy, please visit June's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from June 21 to June 24, 2019