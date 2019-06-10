Robert W. Bartosiewicz

1946 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Robert W. Bartosiewicz, 72, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly following a short illness on June 6, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Sharon K. (Strong) Bartosiewicz and together they shared 30 loving years of marriage.

Robert was born on Stpt. 9, 1946, in Hartford, son to the late Stanley and Stephanie (Galonska) Bartosiewicz. He was employed by PCX Aerostructures, formerly known as Fenn Manufacturing, in Newington for over 50 years as an NDT inspector and retired from the company, but continued to work after retirement. He dedicated his life to working hard in order to provide for his family. Robert had a profound love for dogs, especially his fury companion, Zeus. In addition, he had a big appetite and loved to eat a good meal. He cherished his family and enjoyed spending time surrounded by his loved ones. He will be missed deeply.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, Robert leaves behind his children, Kari (Bartosiewicz) Mailly, Kelly (Bartosiewicz) Caez, and Robert Bartosiewicz and his wife, Manal; his grandchildren, Zayda Broderick, Davon Bartosiewicz, Joseph Mailly, and Alyssa Bartosiewicz; and his great-granddaughter, Isabella Alidious.

A service in celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville. Burial with committal services will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 12, from 10 a.m. until the service begins. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Published in New Britain Herald from June 10 to June 13, 2019