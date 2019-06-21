Home

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Sophie (Nejfelt) Archacki

Sophie (Nejfelt) Archacki Obituary
Sophie (Nejfelt) Archacki, 99, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Archacki who died on Sept. 21, 1982. Born in New Britain, to the late Victor and Katarzyna Nejfelt, she was a lifelong resident. Sophie was employed by the Board of Education at New Britain High School for over 37 years and retired as an administrative aide in 1989. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, a member of the Ladies' Guild and former school board member of Sacred Heart School. She also belonged to the St. Joseph's Society PRCU, New Britain Council of Catholic Women, and the Lifetime Friends of the New Britain Symphony. Sophie also volunteered at Msgr. Bojnowski Manor for many years.
She is survived by her devoted son, Dr. Paul V. Archacki of Boynton Beach, Fla.; her adored grandson, Paul M. Archacki, and wife, Emily of Sarasota, Fla.; her cherished great-grandson, Oliver Archacki; her very caring niece, Joann Nejfelt; her great-niece, Missy St. Jean, both of Plainville, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews and special friends. In addition to her husband, Sophie was predeceased by her brothers and their wives, Henry and Josephine, Theodore and Genevieve, and Victor and Emily Nejfelt.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at Burritt Hill, on Saturday, June 22, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from June 21 to June 24, 2019
