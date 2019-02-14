|
|
MARSH
Cynthia
of Burwell, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday 30th January 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Ernie, much love mum of the late Stephen. Cynthia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 19th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to The Burwell Surgery Equipment Fund may be left at the service or sent c/o R J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs, CB7 5HA. Telephone: 01353 720222
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019