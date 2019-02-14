Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Marsh

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Marsh Notice
MARSH
Cynthia
of Burwell, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday 30th January 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Ernie, much love mum of the late Stephen. Cynthia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 19th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to The Burwell Surgery Equipment Fund may be left at the service or sent c/o R J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs, CB7 5HA. Telephone: 01353 720222
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.