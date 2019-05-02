|
CLARKE
David John (Dave)
Of Isleham. Passed away at his home on Monday 22nd April 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to the late Meg and much loved dad to Rowena, Geoff, Tricia and the late Carolyn and Mandy. Funeral Service to be held at St Andrews Church
Isleham on Tuesday 7th May at 3.00pm, followed by interment at The Brinkley Woodland Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 2, 2019