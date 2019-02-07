Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek BARSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek "Gunner" BARSBY

Notice Condolences

Derek "Gunner" BARSBY Notice
Of Exning, died Sunday 27th January 2019 at Mildenhall Lodge Care Home, age 92 years. A joint Funeral and Memorial Service for Derek and his son Wayne, who predeceased him, will be held at St Martin's Church, Exning on Monday 25th February at 11.00am, followed by a gathering at the White Horse, Exning. No flowers or black attire please (Mr Barsby's wishes). All funeral service enquiries c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.