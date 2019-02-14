Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Eddie Trott

Eddie Trott Notice
TROTT
Eddie
Of Moulton. Passed peacefully away at his home on Thursday 7th February 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband to Mary. A much loved dad of Julie and dear grandad to Matthew and Rebecca. Funeral Service to be held at St Peters Church Moulton on hursday 21st February at 2.00pm, followed by interment. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
