Passed peacefully away at her home to join the angels on Saturday 9th February 2019. A much loved daughter, grandma, wife, auntie, mother and friend. Elaine lived to help others and will be forever loved, never forgotten. The funeral is open to everyone to help celebrate Elaine's life. Funeral Service at Barton Glebe Woodland Burial Ground on Monday 4th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Cambs, CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 28, 2019