Elizabeth Gilbey

Elizabeth Gilbey Notice
GILBEY
Elizabeth
Of Soham and Freckenham passed peacefully away on Monday 4th February 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved wife of the late David and mother to Helen and Ian. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February at 3.30pm. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for Arthur rank Hospice Charity may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Cambs, CB7 5BN Tel. 01353720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
