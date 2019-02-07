|
Of Soham, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 28th January 2019 aged 63 years. A dearly loved wife, mum and daughter. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Monday 11th February at 12.00noon followed by Thanksgiving service at West Road Church, Bury St Edmunds at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Arthur Rank Hospice c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 7, 2019