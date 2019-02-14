Home

Georgina Jenkins

Georgina Jenkins Notice
JENKINS
Georgina
Aged 96 years, of Exeter Stables, Exning Newmarket, and formerly of Witcham, Ely. Passed away peacefully in The West Suffolk Hospital, on Wednesday 2nd February 2019, after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Ralph and dear mother to David. Much loved by the many children she cared for in her role as 'Auntie' during her time working for the Children's Department of Kent County Council both at Green Porch, Sittingbourne and Fairlawn, Ashford. No Flowers or donations please, but all enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
