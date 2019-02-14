|
|
NICHOLLS
Gloria Ann
Of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th February 2019, aged 77 years. A much loved wife to Peter, a dear mother to Juanita and Nicola, a dearly loved grandmother to Gareth, Sam, Katie and Alex and great grandmother to Annabella. Funeral Service to be held in the St Edmund's Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium, on Thursday 21st February, at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to The R.N.I.D and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019