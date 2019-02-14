Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Nicholls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Nicholls

Notice Condolences

Gloria Ann Nicholls Notice
NICHOLLS
Gloria Ann
Of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th February 2019, aged 77 years. A much loved wife to Peter, a dear mother to Juanita and Nicola, a dearly loved grandmother to Gareth, Sam, Katie and Alex and great grandmother to Annabella. Funeral Service to be held in the St Edmund's Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium, on Thursday 21st February, at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to The R.N.I.D and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.