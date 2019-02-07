|
Of Kirtling. Passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on Monday 28th January 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband to Maralyn and a much loved dad of Jane and the late Steven. A dear grandad to Martin and Dan and son-in-law of Lona. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel), Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday 19th February at 2.00pm. Family Flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice Care or Marie Curie Cancer Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 7, 2019