James (Jim) Farr
Hazel, Stephen, David and Louise would like to express their gratitude to all the friends and family for their support, for attending the funeral and for the cards and flowers in memory of their wonderful and dearest Husband, Dad and Grandad. Thank you to Dr Kumar and the staff at The Rookery Medical Centre and the staff at St Nicholas Hospice. The donations to St Mary's Church, Newmarket raised £1,000 and will help towards the restoration.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
