Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th February 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter and a wonderful auntie and friend to many. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter & St Mary Magdalene Church, Fordham on Tuesday 5th March at 11.30am followed by committal at Cambridge Crematorium, East Chapel. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 28, 2019