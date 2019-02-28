Home

POWERED BY

Services
CE Fuller
23 Hall Street
Soham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5BN
01353 720439
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill ELSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill ELSLEY

Notice Condolences

Jill ELSLEY Notice
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th February 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter and a wonderful auntie and friend to many. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter & St Mary Magdalene Church, Fordham on Tuesday 5th March at 11.30am followed by committal at Cambridge Crematorium, East Chapel. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.