John DIXON

Of Fordham. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday 1st March 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved husband to Sabina. Dear brother, stepfather and step-grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Wednesday 20th March at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
