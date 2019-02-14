Home

WILDE
John (Jack)
Of Newmarket, formerly of Liverpool, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5th February 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband to
Pamela, beloved dad to Norman, Yvonne and Susan, and a dear grandad to Joshua, Joseph and Sophie. Funeral service to be held at St Agnes Church, Newmarket, on Monday 18th February, at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations made payable to Dementia UK may be left at the service or sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket,
CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
