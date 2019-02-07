Home

Of Newmarket. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 29th January 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved husband to Veronica. A dear father of Adrian and Amanda and a proud grandad to Joshua, Emily and Lucy. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Newmarket on Wednesday 27th February at 12.00noon followed by private interment. Family Flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to either The British Heart Foundation or Prostate Cancer UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
