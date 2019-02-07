Home

Lenora WATKINS Notice
Of Newmarket, passed away on Monday 28th January 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late Gilbert, a dear mother to Linda and Kay and a much loved granny and great granny. Funeral Service to be held at Cambridge City Crematorium, East Chapel, on Friday 8th February (tomorrow) at 12.15pm. No black to be worn please. Family flowers only please, donations may be made payable to either Arthritis UK or Guide Dogs for the Blind and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
