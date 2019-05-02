|
Of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife to the late Vic and a much loved mum of Victor, Robert and Teresa. Dear Nanny of Charlotte, Hannah and Peggy and a great-grandmother to Mavis. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Newmarket on Friday 3rd May at 11.30am, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 2, 2019