Of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Sunday 17th February 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of George and dear mum to Gary, Glen and Grant. Grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 7th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 28, 2019