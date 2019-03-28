|
|
FURZE
Peter Allan
of Newmarket, passed peacefully but suddenly away on Thursday 14th March 2019, aged 70 years.
A beloved husband to Maureen and a dear step-dad, brother and uncle. Funeral service to be held in the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Friday 5th April, at 11:00 am. Colourful clothes to be worn by request. Family flowers only please, donations may be made payable to "The British Heart Foundation" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 28, 2019