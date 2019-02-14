|
BUCK
Philip
Of Fordham. Jenny, Andrew and Matthew wish to acknowledge everyone who attended Phil's funeral service, sent cards and messages of sympathy following the loss of a dear husband, dad and grandad. He is sorely missed by us all. Special thanks to the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Ward G4. Our thanks also goes to Marie at C.E Fuller & Co for the funeral arrangements and all who sent donations for G4. Please accept this as our only but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
