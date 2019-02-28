|
|
|
The family of Robin would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives and friends for all the cards and kind messages of support during their recent lose. Thank you to all who attended the funeral, it was a great comfort. Thank you to Licensed Lay Minister Carol Taylor for her services and all the staff at C.E Fuller & Co. Special thanks to Judith Wood for her support through Robin's illness. Please accept this as our only but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More