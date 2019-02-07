|
Of Burwell and formerly Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd February 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife to Peter and a much loved mum of Sarah and Jonathan. Dear nannie of Sam, Ellie, Freddie, Amelia and Aella. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Thursday 14th February at 11.00am. Family Flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 7, 2019