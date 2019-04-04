|
Of Swaffham Prior. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 21st March 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife to the late Douglas. Much loved mum of Rosemary, Susan, Barbara and Christine and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church Swaffham Prior on Friday 12th April at 11.00am, followed by interment. Flowers if desired or donations may be made payable to St Marys Church and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 4, 2019