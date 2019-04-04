Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera May DAY

Notice Condolences

Vera May DAY Notice
Of Swaffham Prior. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 21st March 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife to the late Douglas. Much loved mum of Rosemary, Susan, Barbara and Christine and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church Swaffham Prior on Friday 12th April at 11.00am, followed by interment. Flowers if desired or donations may be made payable to St Marys Church and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.