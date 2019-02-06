|
|
Alice Louise (nee Stoehr) Geraghty
passed away at Newport Hospital on Sunday, January 27, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. She was 79 years old.
She is survived by her children, son Patrick A. Geraghty and daughter-in-law Jane (Ramsey) Geraghty of Middletown, daughter Amy N. Geraghty of Providence, and son Christopher J. Geraghty and daughter-in-law Heather (Martland) Geraghty of Middletown. She also leaves behind her four loving grandchildren, Sean, Katy, Emma and Jack Geraghty, as well as sister-in-law Elizabeth Ann Maher of Middletown and niece Maureen Maher of East Haven, Connecticut.
Alice was born to Arthur and Winifred Stoehr in the Pittsburgh borough of Wilkinsburg, Pa on June 25th, 1939. She spent her childhood to the south in Brownsville, Pa. before returning to the city to attend the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. An artist by nature, she began her post education career in advertising with friend Penny Hope designing and editing fashion illustrations for G.C. Murphy Department stores, a chain of more than 500 stores that stretched from New England to Florida and throughout the Midwest. Though she enjoyed her work Alice was an adventurer. She one day decided to pick a spot on a map with a pen, and with only $80 to their name she and Penny landed on Block Island in late 1964. The two friends worked on the island for a bit at the Narragansett Inn before heading to Newport.
In Newport Alice worked for a time at the Cherry & Webb store on Bellevue Avenue creating the lifesize fashion illustrations that would greet shoppers from the tall windows that fronted the shop. A lover of theater, she would in her spare hours enjoy doing set and costume design for the Newport Casino Theater. During this creative time she was also asked by her friend and local sign maker Tom Goff to collaborate on the artwork for the iconic Jimmy's Saloon Restaurant sign, a well known landmark of Newport life for many decades.
Alice would soon settle into the role of full time mother, electing to forego her art career to spend time at home with her children. After a few years she returned to school and eventually settled into a career in accounting with The Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUSC) and later at the Naval War College, where she worked until her retirement.
Alice will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind and gentle soul, a lover of animals and a woman with a sharp wit and a lifelong love of poetry, art, movies, books, theater and antiques. Most of all she will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as a loving mother and grandmother. She will be most dearly missed by her great friends Sally Dwyer, Penny Hope and Lacy and so many others, and of course her closest confidant, her cat Coco.
As per her wishes, services for Alice will be private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019