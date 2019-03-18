|
Alicia Mary Correia-Cloutier
Alicia "Cheeks" Correia-Cloutier, 32, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Providence, RI.
Alicia was born May 18, 1986 in Newport, RI.
She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2004, and Bristol Community College in Fall River.
Alicia was a free spirit who tried to help everyone she met. She will be remembered as a caring soul, with a big smile. She will be missed by many, but especially missed by her loving daughter Kyla Mae, who loved her mommy unconditionally and "to the moon and back" Kyla loved going to the beach and the Arcade with her mom, and would not let anyone else take her. Kyla now has a special Angel in Heavan, watching over her every day. Alicia had many friends, but her best friend Caitlin Lentz was with her until the end. "There now Little Star Sleeper, Dream On".
Alicia is survived by her mother, Betsy Medeiros and her step-father Marc Brownell. She is also survived by her daughter Kyla Marie Cloutier, her grandparents Mary Lou , her sister Ashley Liliian Correia and her aunts; Amy Field (David) , Alison Souza and Melanie Daignault (Roland).
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.
