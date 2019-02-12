|
|
Cheryl A. Antone
Cheryl Ann (Lyons) Antone, 60, of Middletown passed away on February 8, 2019, at RI Hospital in Providence.
Cheryl was born on December 19, 1958, in Norfolk, VA, to the late Billie Lyons and the late Annie (Williams) Lyons. She was the wife of Edward Antone of Portsmouth.
Cheryl worked as a CNA for many years. She loved her work and the patients she served, but she was a family woman at heart, particularly spending time with her grandchildren. Her big heart was just not saved for her family though, as she was affectionately known as "Mom" or "Aunt Cheryl" to so many others. In her spare time she loved to draw and was a nature enthusiast. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Edward, her children, Edward Boyd, Shamar Lyons, Levar Lyons, Billie Lyons, Carolann Lyons, and Juanita Antone, her step daughters, Deona Andrada and LaSeana Weeden, her sisters, Millicent Armstrong and Gwendolyn Prince, sixteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Billie Lyons.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Community Baptist Church.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Community Baptist Church.
Information and condolences available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019