David A. McCarthy
David A. McCarthy, 59, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on February 7, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. "Dave" was born January 5, 1960 in Newport, RI, to John and Barbara McCarthy (Haggis). He is survived by his devoted, loving, longtime partner Jane Lauth; his children, Shannon Williams (Marcus), Patrick McCarthy (Desirae), Michelle Lauth (Michael Lima) and David Lauth (Teresa); his grandchildren, Blake Muncy/Williams, Brianna Williams, Marcus Williams Jr, Dominic Williams, Caleb Williams, Amya Williams, Shayne McCarthy, Jonas Lauth and Hayden Lima; as well as his brothers and sisters, Joanne Cassese (Mike), Patricia Channell (Ralph), John McCarthy, Nancy Costello (Chris); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dave attended Rogers High School in Newport, RI, and Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI. He was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, while serving in the Airforce. He worked many years as a master plumber serving all of Newport County. He was recently named Honorary Gun Club member of the Tiverton Gun and Rod Club and a proud member of the National Rifle Association. Dave also was an amateur radio enthusiast with an impressive expertise in ham radio technology. He was part of a community of friends that shared his passion. He was a great man that loved his family and his country. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered. "N1YG" signing off. Services will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019