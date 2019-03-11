|
David R. Fisher
David Raymond Fisher, 57, was reunited with his parents and grandparents having passed on March 9th at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his sisters and brother. David was the son of the late Albert H. Fisher and the late Dolores A. Dorato Fisher of Newport. A native of Newport, he was a graduate of Rogers High School's class of 1980 and of Eckerd College in Florida, classes of 1984 and 1986. Having earned multiple degrees in business, and in the past he worked in defense for the Florida-based Raytheon Corporation and E-Systems. During his high school years, David lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. He was part of the USA All-Star baseball team, traveling to Ecuador, bringing home the World Trophy. During his time in college and in later years, and for the love of the game, David stayed involved in baseball by serving as an umpire. He will be remembered by his brothers Christopher, of Canton, Georgia, and Daniel of Pawtucket, his sisters Christianne and Stacey, both of Portsmouth as well as his nieces and nephews, Diana, Joshua, Gregory, Sofia, Madelyn, Thomas, Gabriel, Hayden and Vivian. David will be remembered for his love of A-1's chourico pizza, the Three Stooges, animals, and 'Nilla Wafers. David gave the gift of life by making a donation of his kidneys, corneas, and tissues through New England Donor Services. His family has been made aware that his kidneys went to two gentlemen and take comfort in the fact that a part of him will live on.
David's family will honor his life with a celebration of life in late spring and ask friends and family to add a favorite memory of David to the memorial page on the Memorial Funeral website. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to New England Donor Services in Waltham, MA - https://neds.org/give.
Condolences available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019