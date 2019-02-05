|
Emily S. (Roselli) Leonelli
Emily S. (Roselli) Leonelli, 94 passed away peacefully , Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in East Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Antonelli) Roselli. She was the wife of 55 years of William F. Leonelli. She was a long-term resident of Warwick, RI. A graduate of East Providence High School and the Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Before her career began, she joined the Cadet Nurses Corp to serve during WWII. Her career was primarily as an operating room nurse at the RI Medical Center General and Institute of Mental Health. She was a member of her professional organization of the National Association of Operating Nurses and President of The RI Chapter AORN from 1967 to 1971. She was a member and president of the Warwick Graduate Nurses Association and other civic organizations. She is survived by her two daughters Roberta and her husband Henry Stevens and Frances (D'Orsi) and her husband David Chevalier
She is also survived by four grandsons Michael and John Stevens, Peter and Tom D'Orsi and loving great-grandmother to William and Jacqueline Stevens, Giuliana, Camden and Sawyer D'Orsi. Funeral Service will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019