NINETEEN YEAR
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
GEORGE DELOURA SR.
2000 - March 15 - 2019
The day that God
called your name
It broke my heart in two
But heaven needed an angel,
The one he picked was you
I just wish
he could have waited
And let you stay with me
But in my heart
are the memories
And that's where
they'll always be.
No matter how much
time will pass
I'll miss you every day
Keep shining bright in heaven
So that you can
light my way.
Love always your wife, Irene,
Patty, Sandy, & Donna
Published in Newport Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019