Jeanne (Fougere) Bidlack
Jeanne Fougere Bidlack, 72, of Girard Avenue, Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Jeanne was born in Newport on October 21, 1946, and raised by her loving Papa and Nana, the late Earnest and Abigail (Shea) Fougere. Jeanne is survived by her son Jonathan Bidlack and his wife Bridget of Westport, CT, her son Robert Bidlack and his wife Holly of Portsmouth, RI, grandchildren Matthew, Ashley, Stone, Keegan and Kaylie, and her beloved dog, Mia. She was formerly married to the late Raymond Bidlack of Portsmouth, RI.
Jeanne grew up on the point in Newport, graduated from Rogers High School in 1964 and graduated from Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She was a nurse at Newport Hospital for 26 years and at several other organizations including the US Military Academy at West Point, the Dominican Sisters of Hope, and most recently at Saint Clare Newport.
Jeanne was a breast cancer survivor and fought leukemia for many years. Throughout this, she always remained generous to the community and her family. Jeanne was the longtime member and secretary for the Alumnae Association of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing, participated in the Avon Breast Cancer 3-Day walk in Boston in 2001, and cared for many friends and family over the years. Jeanne was an avid reader, loved the beach, was a big Red Sox fan and proudly wore the title "Little Grammy".
Jeanne is also survived by her sister Nanette Salter and her husband Richard of Middlebury, IN, and her sister Lois Kallen and her husband Duane of Ledyard, CT. She was preceded in death by her brother Edward Fougere of Newport and her Uncle Phil and Aunt Mame, Philip and Mary (Fougere) Kane of Newport. Jeanne also leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, as well a tight group of friends that she considered family.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Broadway and Mann Ave., Newport at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown, RI.
In lieu of flower's donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, P.O. Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019