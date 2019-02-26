|
LEONA LUCY (PERRY) BOURQUE
85, a longtime resident of Newport, died suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Forest Farm Assisted Living.
She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13, 1933, daughter of the late Norman and Edna Bourque.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and as a young mother, her home was the fun place to go for neighborhood kids. She was an independent woman who liked to draw, sunbathe by the ocean and engage in good conversation with friends and family. She was formerly employed with Howard Johnson, Middletown, the Taunton Daily Gazette and the Norwich, Connecticut, Bulletin.
Leona was preceded in death, by her former husband Manuel Nunes Buck Perry, by her brothers, Fredrick Bourque and Arthur Bourque, and her son, Jeffrey N. Perry. She is survived by her son Tom Perry and his wife, Carol Hunter, of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Brenda Finnigan and her husband, Bill Finnigan, of Taunton; daughter Donna Parker and her husband, Steven Parker, of Fort Meade, Florida; and son Michael Perry of Taunton. She also leaves nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019