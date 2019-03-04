|
Lorraine Del Piano
Lorraine (Dowty) Del Piano, age 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Lorraine was born in Fall River, MA to Arthur Bouchard and Doris (Riendeau) Bouchard of Taunton, MA. Lorraine was the wife of the late Samuel Del Piano of Bristol, RI and resided there for many years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Dowty and Cheryl's father, Gordon Dowty, and also her brother Rene Bouchard.
As a young a girl, growing up in the 1940's, Lorraine always valued the importance of family and hard work. She grew up in a French-Canadian household and continued to celebrate her heritage, cuisine, and language up until her late years. Her commitment to family was demonstrated early in her life when she engaged in laborious factory trade work. As a homemaker, Lorraine then transferred her skillful sewing to assist in bringing success to her family's upholstery business through the 1960's. Lorraine chose to stay at home and raise her children until they were older. She loved to cook for her family and was always trying new recipes. She was a very good cook and excellent baker. She made delicious treats and created wonderful holiday memories. She loved to garden and work in the yard and always took pride in her home, becoming a very talented decorator. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, and especially music. She had a wonderful voice and even sang on "live" radio shows, starting at the age of 15. She was often the first one on the dance floor and had a great sense of humor that was contagious. It was fun being around her! In her later years, Lorraine worked at Stop n Shop retiring in the 1980's. Following her retirement, she moved to Stuart, Florida with her husband Sam. While living in Miles Grant, she quickly connected with many social groups and participated in holiday events and craft clubs. Lorraine loved swimming, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling by going on cruises and visiting family in Hawaii. She then moved back to Rhode Island because she wanted to spend more time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was affectionately called Nana, Great Nana, Nana-Banana, and Mémé. Her joyful spirit and guiding hand will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Deborah (Dowty) Murphy and her husband Michael of Middletown, RI and a son Keith Dowty and a stepson Gordon Dowty, Jr. Lorraine has two grandchildren, Charles Sidell and Kimberlee Johnsen-Smith and her husband Brian, and three great grandchildren, Andrew, Olivia, and Sofia. She also leaves a sister Claudette Young and her husband Michael who live in Stuart, Florida.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Services will follow at the North Burial Ground in Bristol, RI. The family wishes to thank all of those who took care of Lorraine, starting with Hope Hospice, South Team. They are so caring, every one of them, and words cannot express how thankful the family is for their kindness. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Grand Islander Nursing Center, Homestead Unit. There were so many "angels" taking care of Lorraine and their kindness will not be forgotten.
In memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI Healthcare Services at 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-5719 and the RI at 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019