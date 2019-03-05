|
|
Louise Payton Conover
PALM BAY, FLORIDA - Louise Payton Conover, 74, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, peacefully in hospice care. Born in Newport, RI she moved to Florida in 2005 from Colorado.
A Registered Nurse she graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing and later obtained her BSN degree from the University of Phoenix. She was a 21 year heart transplant survivor.
A loving wife and mother her family includes her husband, Courtland; her son, Stephen Conover and his wife Jessica of Good Thunder, MN; son-in-law Eric Brewer of Divide, CO; and grandchildren Payton, Tobias and Damian. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meghan Brewer.
She requested no memorial services. Donations may be made to the .
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019