Manuel Antone
Manuel Antone of Hampton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 93. Born on September 7, 1925 in Newport, Rhode Island, Manuel was the son of the late Martin and Josephine (Monteiro) Antone, both of Fogo, Cape Verde. He was married to the late Mary Nelson (Maness) Antone in 1950 in Robbins, North Carolina, and was a loving husband for 21 years.
Manuel grew up on Kingston Avenue in Newport. After graduating from Rogers High School, he enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17, serving aboard the USS Iowa during World War II. Following the war, he enlisted in the US Army, during which time he was stationed in Germany, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Alaska. He fought valiantly as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, during which he was awarded the Soldier's Medal for his heroism. After 26 years of service, he retired as Sergeant First Class in 1968 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
After losing his wife in 1971, Manuel decided to return home to Newport to be with his brothers and sisters. While there, he worked for many years at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center performing various tasks including erasing classified information in the tape library and transporting engineers. After retiring for a second time, he volunteered for several years at the Newport Hospital. He was also a member of St. Lucy's Church and served as the Treasurer for many years for the Cape Verdean Social Club of Newport of which he was a lifetime member.
In 2002, he left Newport to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, first moving to Oklahoma, then Texas, and ultimately, Georgia. He enjoyed watching countless hours of golf and his favorite, Tiger Woods, in addition to CNN. He also enjoyed building puzzles, playing board games, and sitting on the patio amongst family.
He is survived by 4 children and 3 children-in-law: Lessie Mae and Wilbur Samuels of Lawton, Oklahoma, Anita Antone of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Tony and DiAnn Antone of Mansfield, TX, Mary and Michael Johnson of Hampton, Georgia, and Josephine Antone of Dallas, Texas; his sister, Josephine Fields, and his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Antone, of Newport, Rhode Island; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Antone (1971); 5 brothers and 1 sister: John Antone (1931), Francis Antone (1965), Joseph Antone (2002), Marie Hines (2014), Albert Antone (2016), and Tony Antone (2017); and his son, Frank Antone (2017).
His funeral will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Frontier Chapel, 4121 Thomas Road, Fort Sill, OK 73503.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019