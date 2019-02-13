|
MARY ADDISON
Mary's one-hundred-one years of charm and sweet grace ended at St. Clare's home on Sunday, February 10. Her quiet death was comforted by adoring daughter Michele, son David and the attentive aides and nurses at St. Clare's.
Mary was a cheerful story teller that endeared her to so many who sought her companionship. So engaging were her Newport memories, the children and grandchildren of her long departed friends continued to visit long after their own parents past away. Oh, how they would laugh and tease out still another story and then return for another visit. We all simply loved to be with her. After all, one-hundred-one years provides a rich archive to draw upon. And she did so with wit and wisdom. Oh dear, how we will miss her.
Now we grieve. All of us and each of us; family, friends and caregivers having had so many opportunities to say good, remember.
Mary Addison was pre-deceased by her brave, immigrant parents Nicolais and Adelaid Allyn and husband Roy. Her children weep; daughters Michele (Amado), Dolores (Saunders) Katie (Lopes), and son David. Seven grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary reasoned that her years on this great earth were her glorious and personal celebration of life. "Ater all," Mary explained, "I was here for one-hundred-one years, if people wanted to see me, they had plenty of chance." Each of us is left to remember Mary in our own way.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019