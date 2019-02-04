|
|
Mary Ellen James
Mary Ellen James, of Sterling, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of Edward H. Allen and Ella Muriel Allen. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Ursaline Academy and Merrimack College. After completing college, Mary Ellen Taught at Ursuline Academy. She raised her family in Portsmouth, RI before moving to Virginia. Mary Ellen was an active member of the Junior League during this time. She was also the Volunteer Coordinator for Portsmouth Public Schools and the Portsmouth Public Library. Mrs. James was an active member and volunteer of Christ the Redeemer Church. She enjoyed summers in Weekapaug, RI and participating in her neighborhood book group. Mary Ellen enjoyed reading, home decorating, and history. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and devotion to her family and her dedication to others, even in her final hours she expressed concern, appreciation and love for her family and friends. Mary Ellen is survived by her son Brian James of Christiansburg, Virginia and her daughter and son-in law Kara and Gregory Grichtmeier of Topping Virginia, as well as her sister Jane Digel of West Hartford, Connecticut. She also has two grandchildren, Andrew Grichtmeier of Lakewood, Colorado and Katherine Grichtmeier of Topping, Virginia. She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Roger Thomas James and brother-in law Jeffrey Digel. There will be a calling hour on Wednesday, February 6 at 10:30 at Christ the Redeemer Church in Sterling followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice at https://www.capitalcaring.org/. ADAMS-GREEN FUNERAL HOME--- 703-437-1764.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019