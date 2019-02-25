|
Matthew Edward Grigas
Matthew Edward Grigas, 51, died on February 24, 2018 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI after a brief battle with cancer. Matt was born on February 16, 1968 in Worcester, MA and was raised in Newport, RI. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maureen (Sleeper) Coffey and John (Nick) Coffey.
Matt lived in Santa Barbara, California for 30 years where he cultivated a career in the culinary arts. He quickly rose to executive chef at exclusive restaurants in southern California, eventually founding American Bounty Catering. He loved to come home and tell us all the stories of catering to the rich and famous. Just like his mother before him, Matt's door was always open and he loved to share a funny story or joke - right up until the end, he was making his caretakers laugh. He was passionate about his cooking and recipes and enjoyed watching mystery crime television and the history channel. Matt returned to Rhode Island 4 years ago to be closer to family, working at various catering companies. He ended his career as sous chef at Cap't Jacks in Charlestown, RI.
Matt was the only boy in a family of 8 children and is survived by 6 sisters: Tina McCabe and husband Thom of Largo, FL, Teri Romano and husband Ron of Cumberland, Katie Williams and husband Tom of Summit, NJ, Maryah Abosso and husband Del of North Kingston, Maureen Coffey-LaPierre and husband Jay of Middletown and Gretchen Coffey of Middletown. Matt is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews: Amanda, TJ, Sam, Ally, Jay, Kaitlyn, Danielle & Christopher. He is preceded in death by sister Amy Coffey.
A private service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Philip Hulitar Hospice, 1085 N Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 (hopehealthco.org).
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019